Early Bird Special (quadrille with bonus haiku)

Early Bird Special

unlike the midnight special

there are no songs

to celebrate the early bird special

no IHOPian bard,

no poet laureate of the blue plate

no bargain basement Dylan

no cut price Cohen

to extol the digestive

and economic benefits

of getting an early start.

Inspired by the dVerse prompt to write a quadrille using the word “early”. Thanks to Kim for the prompt.

Bonus Haiku

dawn breaks, early shift

at the haiku factory

counting syllables.

Photo: Sunrise on Planet Cistern 2