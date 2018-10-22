Early Bird Special (quadrille with bonus haiku)

Early Bird Special
unlike the midnight special
there are no songs
to celebrate the early bird special
no IHOPian bard,
no poet laureate of the blue plate
no bargain basement Dylan
no cut price Cohen
to extol the digestive
and economic benefits
of getting an early start.
Inspired by the dVerse prompt to write a quadrille using the word “early”. Thanks to Kim for the prompt.
Bonus Haiku
dawn breaks, early shift
at the haiku factory
counting syllables.
Photo: Sunrise on Planet Cistern 2
Dylan, Cohen; some heavy hitters there. Maybe you’re the voice of morning. And the i hop reference has me looking for the pancake batter. Very nice and love the bonus haiku.
LikeLiked by 1 person
ha! thank you, go easy on the pancakes!
LikeLike
Good references to the early bards of free form poetry. I did not read the “bonus” haiku because that took it over the 44 word limit.
LikeLike
Thank you!
LikeLike
Time to redress the balance, maybe? Nicely done.
LikeLike
Thank you!
LikeLike
I like the play on ‘midnight special’, Jim,. and the two-for-one bonus haiku – as opposed to ‘bargain basement Dylan’ or ‘cut price Cohen’!
LikeLike
Thank you, Kim! Hope you are having a good Autumn over there in Norfolk!
LikeLiked by 1 person
bargain basement Dylan was brilliant! i re-read it and then caught on – very creative quadrille
LikeLike
Thank you Gina, much appreciated.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Nice praise to getting an early start.
LikeLike
Thanks Frank!
LikeLike
Thanks for including the bonus haiku. 🙂 Creative!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thank you!!
LikeLike
Ha… love the thought of those poets on sale… no I agree there are no early bird special on songs.
LikeLike
But I love those early bird specials!
LikeLike
can’t beat them!!
LikeLike
Well done…in your unique style.
LikeLike