Early Bird Special (quadrille with bonus haiku)

18 Replies

Early Bird Special

unlike the midnight special
there are no songs
to celebrate the early bird special
no IHOPian bard,
no poet laureate of the blue plate
no bargain basement Dylan
no cut price Cohen
to extol the digestive
and economic benefits
of getting an early start.

Inspired by the dVerse prompt to write a quadrille using the word “early”. Thanks to Kim for the prompt.

sunrise-3-5

Bonus Haiku

dawn breaks, early shift
at the haiku factory
counting syllables.

Photo: Sunrise on Planet Cistern 2

 

18 thoughts on “Early Bird Special (quadrille with bonus haiku)

  1. henrigabetta

    Dylan, Cohen; some heavy hitters there. Maybe you’re the voice of morning. And the i hop reference has me looking for the pancake batter. Very nice and love the bonus haiku.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply

